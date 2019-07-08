PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 56-year-old man was sentenced to prison Monday in connection with a stabbing that occurred in northwest Portland last year.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Charles Jackson received a 70 month prison sentence after pleading no contest to second-degree assault.
The assault charge stems from a stabbing that occurred on Sept. 17, 2018.
Officers responded to the area of Northwest 14th Avenue and Northwest Glisan Street just after 7 a.m. At the scene, officers located construction workers helping a man suffering from a stab wound.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was treated.
The district attorney's office said officers were flagged down by person who pointed toward a man later identified as Jackson.
Officers took Jackson into custody and a bloodied knife was located, according to the district attorney's office.
During an investigation, officers learned that there was a dispute between the victim and Jackson earlier in the day.
According to the district attorney's office, Jackson was previously convicted of murder in 1992.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.