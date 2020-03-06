MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 20-year-old man was sentenced to prison Friday for kidnapping and assaulting his girlfriend in 2018, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
The district attorney's office said Adrian Pratt received a 70-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree kidnapping, fourth-degree assault, menacing, and tampering with a witness.
The charges stem from an investigation that began on Dec. 21, 2018 when Gresham police officers responded to a domestic disturbance.
The district attorney's office said officers learned that while out looking at Christmas lights, Pratt got into an argument with the victim while in a vehicle. As the victim merged onto the Morrison Bridge, Pratt reportedly grabbed the steering wheel and forced the vehicle into oncoming traffic.
According to the district attorney's office, Pratt threatened to use a stun gun against the victim and repeatedly punched her in the back of the head.
The victim drove to Gresham and pulled into a large parking lot, where she attempted to get out of the car. The district attorney's office said Pratt forced her back in by pulling her by the hair and her clothing.
According to the district attorney's office, the victim was able to call her family and tell them what was happening. She was eventually able to get out of the vehicle.
Police later contacted Pratt but he refused to obey and ran from officers. A search was conducted, but Pratt was not located that night.
During the investigation, the district attorney's office said law enforcement learned Pratt made threats that if police contacted him he would have a "loaded gun waiting for them."
Pratt was located and arrested without further incident on Dec. 28, 2018.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Oh he's cute. He'll be the belle of the ball down at OSP. I'm gonna guess he gets dragged by his hair and clothes a few times.
