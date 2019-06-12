PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 55-year-old man was sentenced to prison Wednesday following a child sexual abuse investigation.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Russell Morris received a 100 month sentence for sexually abusing two girls in 2010 and 2018.
The investigation began in October 2018.
Gresham police responded to a home to investigate suspected child sexual abuse. The victim told police that Morris had sexually abused her on numerous occasions, according to the district attorney's office.
During the investigation, police identified another victim of child sexual abuse.
“When these allegations were made, Russell Morris turned himself into police and immediately expressed his remorse and his willingness to accept responsibility for his crimes. He said all along that he wouldn’t make the victims testify and this plea agreement protects them from having to relive this abuse. It also holds him accountable for taking away the innocence of these two girls who are incredibly brave for coming forward and sharing their story,” said Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Amanda Nadell, who prosecuted this case.
The district attorney's office said that by pleading guilty, Morris admits that he "unlawfully and knowingly subject both victims, who were under the age of 14, to sexual contact by touching intimate parts of their body."
As part of a plea agreement, Morris will have to register for life as a sex offender, according to the district attorney's office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
