MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to more than 5 years in prison in connection to another man’s death near Portland State University in 2017.
The Multnomah County District Attorney said David Michael Brown, 28, received a 70 month prison sentence after being convicted in May of one count of second-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault in connection to the death of 21-year-old Diego Tejeda-Manzo.
The investigation began on Nov. 7, 2017 when Portland police responded to the Vue Apartments, located in the 1700 block of Southwest Park Avenue on reports of a disturbance and shooting.
Police said upon arrival, officers located Tejeda-Manzo on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound and significant facial injuries. Tejeda-Manzo died on scene.
Police later obtained evidence to show that on or about Oct. 23, 2017, Tejeda-Manzo and Nicholas Hannan got into a fight.
Shortly after the altercation, Brown used social media to send threatening messages to a friend of Tejeda-Manzo.
Witnesses described a group of men working together to violently beat Tejeda-Manzo and held him down while others attacked. One man, later identified as Hannan, was witnessed stomping the victim’s face and head.
When the fight ended, Tejeda-Manzo started to stand up, but Hannan pulled out a gun and shot at Tejeda-Manzo seven times. During the investigation, law enforcement determined that Tejeda-Manzo was also armed with a handgun and returned fire.
A judge ruled that the shoe Hannan wore, and the manner in which it was used during the assault of Tejeda-Manzo, was in fact a dangerous weapon, and determined that based on his participating in the fight, Brown was guilty of assault for aiding and abetting Hannan in causing physical injury to Tejeda-Manzo before he was shot.
On March 8, 2019, Hannan received a 15-year prison sentence for killing Tejeda-Manzo.
