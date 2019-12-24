PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to 80 months in prison for over a year of crimes including thefts and threats to strangers.
The Multnomah District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that Joeway Umang Ngiratrang received the sentence after changing his pleas to guilty for the following charges:
- Eight counts of unlawful use of a weapon
- Four counts of first-degree burglary
- Three counts of menacing
- Two counts of second-degree attempted assault
- One count of second-degree criminal mischief
- One count of first-degree criminal mischief
- Four counts of recklessly endangering another person
- One count of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle
The district attorney’s office said the charges stem from three criminal cases that encompass “multiple criminal episodes.”
Investigations into Ngiratrang started back in February 2018 when he threatened a security guard with a knife when the security guard asked him and others to stop smoking on Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital property.
The following timeline of crimes was provided by the district attorney’s office:
- “In December 2018, Ngiratrang approached a man and started chasing him with a knife. During the chase, the victim dropped his keys. The victim found his car vandalized and property missing from inside the vehicle when he returned.”
- “On January 4, 2019, Ngiratrang returned to Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital. When security guards asked him to leave, he threw a bottle at them and then picked up a large rock and threw it at the head of one of the security guards After leaving the hospital, Ngiratrang approached a person standing outside a nearby bar in Northwest Portland. Without any warning, Ngiratrang started attacking the person. The victim was able to separate himself from Ngiratrang and started to run away. As the victim fled, Ngiratrang grabbed several rocks and threw them at the victim who sought shelter inside a nearby condominium building. With the victim inside the building, Ngiratrang took the rocks, which were the size of golf balls, and threw them through multiple windows at the condominium building.”
- “Finally, on January 15, 2019, Ngiratrang randomly approached two people, pulled out a knife and started chasing them with the knife and threatened to kill them.”
Upon Ngiratrang’s sentencing, Multnomah County Senior Deputy District Attorney Nathan Vasquez, who prosecuted this case, said “Mr. Ngiratrang continued to pose a significant risk to our community with his escalating behavior that was seemingly random,” adding “this is a sentence takes into account significant aggravating factors and it protects the community from future harm.”
