WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 22-year-old man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in two separate cases, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.
Tanner Griffin Mitchell pleaded guilty Thursday to unlawful use of a weapon in connection with an incident that occurred on July 27, 2019.
The district attorney's office said Mitchell entered the backyard of a home in Beaverton and was confronted by the homeowner who was outside at the time. When the homeowner told Mitchell to leave, the district attorney's office says Mitchell pulled out a machete-style knife and held it above the victim's head in a threatening manner.
The victim ran inside and called 911.
Washington County deputies responded and found Mitchell a short distance away. According to the district attorney's office, Mitchell claimed he was invited to the home, but the victim denied that.
Deputies found a knife on Mitchell when they arrested him.
Mitchell also pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary in connection with a July 3, 2020 incident.
On July 3, 2020, the district attorney's office says Mitchell, without permission, entered an apartment belonging to a woman he knew. He pointed a handgun at the woman and demanded all of her money.
Mitchell took a small amount of cash and a cell phone before leaving the apartment.
Hillsboro police located Mitchell a few blocks away, but he refused to comply with commands and at one point reached into his waistband, according to the district attorney's office.
Police were able to subdue Mitchell and place him under arrest. The district attorney's office said police found a loaded handgun with a live round in the chamber.
After pleading guilty to charges on Thursday, a judge sentenced Mitchell to 90 months in prison.
