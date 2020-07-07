WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 22-year-old man was sentenced to prison Tuesday after being found guilty of several charges including assault and robbery.
The Washington County District Attorney's Office said Zachery Thomas Sanders was found guilty of first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, second-degree theft, menacing, fourth-degree assault, strangulation and unlawful use of a weapon. He was sentenced to 90 months in prison.
The charges stem from investigation that began on Feb. 16.
The district attorney's office said the victim arranged to meet with Sanders to sell a pair of shoes to another person in Forest Grove.
After driving to a nearby location to sell the shoes, the victim got back into the car with Sanders and two other men.
The district attorney's office said Sanders then grabbed the victim's backpack and tried to steal it. A struggle ensued and Sanders assaulted and choked the victim, according to the district attorney's office.
The victim was threatened with a firearm during the robbery, the district attorney's office said. The victim eventually surrendered the backpack and the left the car.
The victim then called 911 and reported what happened.
Officers were able to locate the car and those involved in the robbery a short time later. The district attorney's office said officers found the stolen backpack and a handgun, which was later determined to be stolen.
In addition to his prison sentence, the district attorney's office said Sanders must undergo three years of post-prison supervision and not have any contact with the victim.
