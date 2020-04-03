WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County District Attorney's Office says a man has been sentenced to prison for his role in a gang-related shooting in a mall parking lot.
The district attorney's office said Davorea Markelle Tyjuan Walker pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree attempted assault with a firearm. He was sentenced to 80 months in prison.
The charge stems from a shooting that occurred on June 26, 2019.
On June 26, Walker was at the Washington Square Mall with friends when he spotted the victim inside. According to the district attorney's office, Walker and the victim are known gang members associated with the Rolling 60s Neighborhood Crips and the Failing Block Bloods respectively.
The district attorney's office said Walker suspected the victim was involved in the death of a fellow gang member and decided to seek retribution.
Walker went to his car, retrieved a handgun, and returned to the mall to confront the victim, according to the district attorney's office.
The district attorney's office said the victim was also armed with a handgun and brandished the firearm at Walker and his friends. When the victim fled through the mall, Walker and his friends chased after him.
The district attorney's office said the group ended up in the parking lot and both exchanged gunfire.
Nearly a dozen shell casings were found throughout the mall parking lot. Several vehicles were damaged by gunfire, but thankfully no one was hurt.
Walker was later arrested in Vancouver. The district attorney's office said he admitted to his involvement but denied firing any rounds, instead he blamed a friend.
In addition to his prison sentence, the district attorney's office said Walker will pay more than $9,000 in restitution and undergo three years of post-prison supervision.
Walker was also barred from having contact with any victims or known gang members in the future, according to the district attorney's office.
