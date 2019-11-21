DA: Man sentenced to prison for intentionally spitting on PPB officers

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 39-year-old man has been sentenced to prison after being convicted of intentionally spitting on police officers, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
This week, a Multnomah County judge convicted Justin Antoine McDonald of aggravated harassment and resisting arrest. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison and will be on three years of post-prison supervision.
An investigation began on Oct. 19, when an officer responded to an area check near the intersection of North Oberlin Street and North Huron Avenue.
Police received information about a person who appeared agitated and was waving a knife. According to the district attorney's office, the 911 caller reported the suspect threatened them and then fled.
Officers located a man, later identified as McDonald, nearby and detained him. While detained, the district attorney's office said McDonald started yelling to be let go and also yelled racial slurs.
According to the district attorney's office, McDonald said "I'm going to spit on you" while being searched by officers. Officers told McDonald that he could be charged with a felony if he did.
The district attorney's office said McDonald then "turned his torso, kicked his feet and spit on the arresting officer."
A folding knife was located in McDonald's pocket, according to the district attorney's office.
While in the back of a patrol vehicle, McDonald reportedly spit all over the seat and continued trying to spit on the officer.
The district attorney's office, McDonald made a statement to the officer which suggested he had AIDs or HIV, and said "I hope you have it now."
As stated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HIV is not spread through saliva.
The district attorney's office said McDonald also had three open cases for separate instances where he spit on an officer. Those cases have been resolved.
Finally some decent prison time for one of these people, not that it probably will help
