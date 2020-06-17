WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to prison for stabbing a stranger at a convenience store in Beaverton last year, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.
On June 10, Aaron Cooper Zepeda pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and was sentenced to 70 months in prison.
The district attorney's office said Zepeda was intoxicated and driving with a friend in Beaverton on Sept. 10, 2019, when he repeatedly stated that he wanted to "stick" someone.
Zepeda arrived at a convenience store and began arguing with a random person as they were entering the store. He continued to follow the victim into the store and harass him.
According to the district attorney's office, Zepeda got into the victim's personal space, prompting the victim to shove him away.
Zepeda then pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed the victim in the torso, according to the district attorney's office.
Store employees pushed Zepeda out of the building and called police. Zepeda fled the area and was able to elude police.
Surveillance photos helped officers identify Zepeda as the suspect. A search warrant was obtained for Zepeda's home, and officers collected evidence including clothing worn during the attack.
The district attorney's office said Zepeda admitted to being at the convenience store, but denied stabbing the victim.
In addition to his prison sentence, Zepeda was also ordered to undergo three years of post-prison supervision.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.