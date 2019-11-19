HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to two years in prison for an unprovoked attack during a party in the Hillsboro area, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

A jury convicted Tasi Autele, also known as Brian Mulivai Autele, on the charge of third-degree assault Nov. 1. He was sentenced last week.

Autele was arrested in August 2017. Investigators said Autele and the victim were at a party at a mutual friend’s house in a rural area of Hillsboro, when the victim left the main group and went to a secluded field.

Investigators said Autele joined the victim in the field and asked the victim if he fights. The victim said he had wrestled in high school, at which point Autele went up from behind the victim, put him in a chokehold and told the victim “this was a fight, not a wrestling match,” according to the district attorney’s office.

Investigators said the victim lost consciousness and then Autele repeatedly struck him in the head and face, causing fractures to the victim’s nose, orbital socket and skull.

People from the party went into the field and found the victim unconscious on the ground, with Autele standing over him, according to detectives.

The victim was taken to the hospital and required “extensive medical attention,” according to the district attorney’s office.

Autele left the scene and deputies said he was later found as a passenger in a speeding car. Autele was arrested and booked into jail.

Deputies said they subsequently learned Autele had been trained in several types of martial arts.

In addition to two years in prison, Autele was ordered to pay more than $4,000 in restitution and a $3,000 compensatory fine to the victim for future medical expenses. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and undergo anger counseling. He will also be under two years of post-prison supervision once he is released.

