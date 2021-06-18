BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man was sentenced to prison in connection with a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex in Beaverton, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.

The district attorney's office said Jontay Joseph Cox pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree attempted murder. He was sentenced to 90 months in prison.

The investigation began in the early morning hours of April. The district attorney's office said the victim noticed someone inside his car at the Cedar Crest Apartments, located at 4530 Southwest Mueller Drive. The victim went to investigate and found Cox inside his car.

The victim told Cox to get out of his car. The district attorney's office said Cox exited the vehicle and began to walk away, then fired five rounds from a handgun toward the victim, who had his back turned. One bullet struck the victim in the arm. Several other rounds hit the exterior of the apartment building. No one else was injured.

Washington County deputies arrested Cox after the shooting. Investigators obtained a search warrant for Cox's vehicle and found the handgun used in the shooting along with five shell casings still in the firearm, according to the district attorney's office.