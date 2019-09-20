PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -A man was sentenced to a 36-month probation for intentionally driving his car into a northeast Portland church.
On Friday, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced that 36-year-old Hieu John Phung received a 36-month probation sentence after a jury convicted him of intentionally driving his vehicle inside the Lady of Lavang Church.
On Dec. 24, 2018, Phung left his residence and drove to the Lady of Lavang Church, a Vietnamese Catholic church, located in the 5400 block of Northeast Alameda Street, in a full-size SUV and crashed through the closed gate, according to court documents.
Phung intentionally smashed his vehicle into the exterior of the church multiple times. As a result, his vehicle entered the church, destroying the pews and doors.
Court documents said the church had to spend more than $324,000 to repair the damage caused during this incident.
As Phung exited the interior of the church, he drove through another closed gate, causing more damage.
When police arrived, they located extensive damage and debris strewn about the property. Amidst the wreckage, police located a license plate, which was registered to Phung, and the front grill to his SUV, according to the District Attorney.
Phung left the area before police arrived. Officers started doing an area check around the church looking for either him or the vehicle.
Several hours after the crash, Phung made two 9-1-1 calls about the incident. Law enforcement eventually located and arrested him without incident.
During the investigation, law enforcement learned Phung intentionally drove his vehicle into the church following a family dispute that had peripheral ties to the church. There was no evidence that this was a bias crime, according to court documents.
The jury convicted Phung of one count of first-degree criminal mischief, one count of failure to perform the duties of a driver and one count of second-degree criminal trespass.
The court ordered Phung undergo a mental health evaluation, perform 75 hours community service, have no contact and not enter the church while on probation, and suspended his driving privileges for one year.
