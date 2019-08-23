MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man was convicted of trespassing and smearing blood on public art inside Portland City Hall on Friday.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said David Davis, 49, received a two-year bench probation for second-degree trespass and third-degree criminal mischief after refusing to leave the City of Portland’s council chamber and then smearing blood on a public art display.
On Jan. 9, 2019, Portland police responded to city hall on reports of a disturbance. During the trial, evidence was presented to show that Davis was repeatedly asked by members of a private security company to turn off the light on his handheld video camera.
Davis, also known as Kif Davis, was using his camera to record an in-progress city council meeting, according to court documents.
Davis testified that he had been previously told by city hall staff that the camera’s light caused a distraction and that it was not permitted, according to court documents.
While the security guards attempted to get Davis to turn off the camera light, another individual started yelling loudly towards the security guards. As a result of the disruption, the city council meeting was interrupted and Mayor Ted Wheeler called for a recess.
Davis refused to leave and had to be physically removed, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
During the process of being removed, Davis suffered a small injury to his hand resulting in an open wound. Once removed from the council chamber, Davis wiped his blood on an art display inside city hall including attempting to spell profanity in blood.
In addition to the two-year bench probation sentence, Davis has to complete community service, undergo a mental health evaluation and complete any recommended treatment, follow any legal directive given by city hall employees and G4S Security employees while at city hall.
The jury acquitted Davis of one count of second-degree criminal mischief.
