PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of attacking numerous homeless people in the Portland area has been sentenced to prison.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Juan Sensational Dickens, 34, was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison.
According to the district attorney's office, Dickens was convicted after changing his plea to guilty to attempted murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of attempted aggravated murder.
The charges stem from four separate attacks that occurred in the Portland area:
- On August 17, 2015, he approached a man under the Burnside Bridge and stabbed the man in the back.
- On September 4, 2017, Dickens used a bicycle chain, to hit a man in the head, which resulted in the man needing stitches to close the open wound, according to the district attorney's office.
- On January 19, 2018, he stabbed a man in the torso.
- On November 17, 2018, Dickens used a knife to stab a man in the ribs, which resulted in doctors having to remove the man’s spleen, according to the district attorney's office.
The district attorney's office said all of the victims were either homeless or were experiencing an addiction or mental health related illness.
“Many of the victims lived in fear because of Mr. Dickens,” said Multnomah County Senior Deputy District Attorney Nathan Vasquez “This one individual – because of his many vicious attacks - had so much power on the streets of Portland. We’ve taken that power away from him and given it back to the victims. Today, they no longer have to fear running into Mr. Dickens while in our community.”
