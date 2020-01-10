MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 24-year-old man who pleaded guilty to hitting a pedestrian while driving under the influence was sentenced to prison Friday, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
The district attorney's office said Calum Micheil Breitenberg received a four-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Breitenberg was arrested on Nov. 15, 2018 in connection with a crash that caused the death of 32-year-old Jason Barns.
An investigation determined that Breitenberg was traveling at a high rate of speed in the 7400 block of North Willamette Boulevard when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a parked car. Breitenberg's vehicle then spun out of control and struck Barns, who was collecting bottles and cans.
Barns was taken to an area hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.
The district attorney's office said Breitenberg told police after the crash, "I'm too drunk to be driving." He also stated that he wasn't sure if he had any passengers.
Breitenberg's blood alcohol content, about an hour after the crash, was .18%, according to the district attorney's office.
As part of his sentence, the district attorney's office said Breitenberg will be on five years of enhanced bench probation, must perform 160 hours of community service to specially help a nonprofit that works with homeless individuals, attend the DUII Victim Impact Panel, and watch a video of Barns’ memorial service and then write a letter to the court about his reactions to the memorial service.
The district attorney's office said Barns' family believes watching the memorial service will allow Breitenberg to see the impact that Barns' death had on his family, friends and the community.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Finally some jail time for these people, still 4 years for a life seems short
Alcohol and street drugs. Society would be so much better off without both.
