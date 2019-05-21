PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 50-year-old man was sentenced to prison in connection with a child pornography investigation.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Shawn Martin was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday.
Martin pleaded no contest to two counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse. The district attorney's office said by doing so, Martin "acknowledges that he knowingly duplicated, published, displayed and exchanged a visual record of sexually explicit conduct and that he knew and consciously disregarded the fact that the creation of those recordings included sexually explicit conduct of child abuse."
The investigation began in 2017 when a cybertip was sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after a video uploading website discovered one of its users was uploading child pornography onto his account.
Law enforcement traced the account to Martin, and received consent to search his electronic devices.
According to court documents, Martin's laptops contained more than 30,000 pictures and videos of infants, toddlers and prepubescent kids in sexually explicit situations.
Court documents also allege that Martin’s laptops contained stories of child molestation fantasies, manuals that gave tips on how to have sexual encounters with kids, and other explicit literature that had been downloaded from the internet.
When the cybertip was received, Martin was on post-prison supervision for numerous prior convictions related to sex crimes, according to the district attorney's office.
