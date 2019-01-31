PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 45-year-old man has been sentenced to two decades behind bars for taking his ex-girlfriend against her will to a motel and beating her to the point of looking “unrecognizable,” according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
An investigation into Casey Allen Christianson’s crimes began on June 28,2017. Vancouver law enforcement learned a woman had been admitted to an emergency room with “significant bodily injuries.” The district attorney’s office said the level of her traumatic injuries prompted her transport to a Level 1 trauma center in Portland.
The woman had suffered a collapsed lung, several broken ribs, a fractured sternum, many facial fractures and extreme neck and head trauma. Due to the severity of the prolonged assault she endured, the woman suffered permanent brain damage.
Law enforcement determined the woman was kidnapped and assaulted in southeast Portland. It was discovered she had been held captive for four days by Christianson at a motel in the 7700 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue.
Before the traumatic assault, Christianson had been verbally and physically abusive to the victim, according to law enforcement. Their relationship had deteriorated in the days leading up to Christianson’s crimes.
Christianson was arrested July 12, 2017 after a SWAT standoff near Castle Rock.
According to the district attorney’s office, the victim thought Christianson planned to kill her at the motel. Law enforcement believe the kidnapping was foiled thanks to a family member of the victim calling her cell phone and did so unintentionally with the video chat feature. When Christianson answered the call, the family member got a glimpse of the victim’s extensive injuries.
The district attorney’s office said Christianson made up a story about how the victim was assaulted by strangers. But during the investigation, authorities obtained multiple jail telephone call recordings in which Christianson confessed to the crimes and called the beatings the “worst” he has ever done.
It was also learned during the investigation that Christianson had a lengthy criminal history, including many prior arrests and convictions for domestic violence assault, kidnapping, tampering with a witness, harassment and violating a protective order, according to the district attorney’s office.
Before his sentencing, Christianson pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree assault constituting domestic violence, first-degree kidnapping and coercion.
The victim spoke in court, saying “What he has done is unimaginable and unforgettable. What Casey did to me was not an accident.”
She also described how she is “reminded of what he did to me when I look in the mirror and see the metal plate swollen under my eye where he broke the bones. My mouth is missing teeth and filled with pain. There are scars from the holes on my side where my ribs were broken and where my lung was punctured. The scar near my heart runs down the length of my chest. Under the scar is another metal plate that my body is rejecting. It will be one of the many more surgeries I will have. I still have silent seizures, stutters, short-term memory issues, and PTSD. The other day, I instinctively stuck my face in a bouquet of roses and as I took a deep breath, I was reminded of how I lost my sense of smell. I don’t know what my dad smells like anymore when I give him a hug.”
“The resiliency and courage of this young woman is remarkable. She refused to let this evil attack destroy her. She stands tall each day, and is a symbol of hope,” Multnomah County Senior Deputy District Attorney Traci Anderson, who prosecuted the case, said after sentencing.
