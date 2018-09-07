PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man and former soccer coach was sentenced to 20 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender after being arrested last year on multiple sex abuse related charges.
Luis Edward Trybom, 38, was arrested on June 28, 2017 by Portland Police Bureau Sex Crimes Unit detectives as part of an ongoing investigation.
He was taken to jail on four counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.
Police said the charges reflected the allegations of one victim, but believed there were more.
After Trybom's June 28 arrest, police found and interviewed additional victims and Trybom was arrested again on Dec. 8, 2017 as the result of investigations that started after the other victims were contacted.
Trybom was taken to the Multnomah County Jail back in December on charges of luring a minor, first degree online sexual corruption, four counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, four counts of first degree encouraging child sex abuse, eight counts of third degree sex abuse, misdemeanor for failure to register as a sex offender, first degree rape and seven counts of second degree sex abuse.
Police said Trybom is a registered sex offender in connection with a 1997 conviction for third-degree sex abuse.
The Multnomah District Attorney said on Friday that Tybom was sentenced to 20 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender.
"As we heard in court today, Luis Trybom exploited these individuals and left so much damage in his wake," Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney BJ Park said after court. "This sentence will hold him accountable and it sends a clear message that the physical and sexual abuse of another person will not be tolerated. We must commend the survivors in this case for coming forward and telling their stories. Their courage to speak up shows their strength and reliance."
