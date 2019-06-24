MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 53-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for numerous sex crimes against a child.
Richard Speckman pleaded guilty to 10 sex-related offenses, including five counts of first degree sodomy on June 20.
By pleading guilty, Speckman admits that he unlawfully and knowingly engaged in sexual conduct, on multiple occasions, between June 2008 and June 2011 when the child was under the age of 12 and that he engaged in other sexual activity with that same child, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
The investigation began when the victim reported to authorities in California that Speckman had sexually assaulted her and another child.
The assaults occurred in Multnomah County, Washington County and Fresno, California, according to the District Attorney's Office.
The DA said at the time of the abuse, Speckman was already a registered sex offender for a crime that he previously committed in California.
“This is a horrific case of prolonged, almost daily, child sexual abuse that was committed by Richard Speckman over a nine year period when the victim was between the ages of five and 14,” Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Todd Jackson said.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office recognizes Portland Police Bureau Detective Michael Bledsoe for his efforts in investigating this case.
