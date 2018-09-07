PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Friday for strangling a Portland woman at a motel.
Joshua Scott Carlson, 32, was arrested in April 2017 after leading police on a high-speed chase that started in the motel’s parking lot.
According to court documents, Carlson was driving a stolen SUV when he left the Motel 6 on Southeast Powell Boulevard.
During the chase, law enforcement entered a motel room registered in Carlson’s name and located the body of 42-year-old woman, identified as Valerie Johnson, of Portland, court documents said.
Carlson pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Aug. 30, 2018, according to the district attorney.
The Multnomah District Attorney said Carlson was sentenced to 15 years, with a minimum of 10 to be served outright, and 3 years post-prison supervision.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
