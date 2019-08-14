PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 34-year-old man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for randomly attacking another man who was walking his dog in northeast Portland, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
The district attorney's office said Eric Saia received a sentence of 10 years in prison in connection with an assault and robbery that occurred on Oct. 7, 2018.
At around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Schuyler Street.
When officers arrived to the scene, they located a man bleeding from the head.
The district attorney's office said an investigation revealed that the man was walking his dog when Saia and another man rode past him. The two then circled back and robbed the victim.
According to the district attorney's office, Saia pulled out a hatchet during the robbery and struck the victim in the head with an overhead swing.
After the assault, Saia and the other suspect fled the scene on their bikes.
The district attorney's office said the victim's wife was in a nearby vehicle and witnessed the attack.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and required multiple surgeries due to his injuries, according to the district attorney's office.
The district attorney's office said the second suspect has been identified, but did not release his name.
