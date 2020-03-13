PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 28-year-old man received a 10-year prison sentence for crimes he committed in Multnomah, Washington and Linn Counties, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.
Among the crimes was a burglary that happened on Nov. 24, 2009 at the home of Nancy Bergeson, a federal public defender who was found dead inside the home.
An autopsy performed by the Oregon State Medical Examiner ruled her death as a homicide.
Justin Joseph Panek pleaded guilty to entering Bergeson’s home in the 4100 block of Southwest Hamilton with intent to commit a burglary.
On Thursday, Christopher Alexander Williamson pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter and first-degree burglary. Williamson was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
The family of Bergeson says they fully support the outcome the case. They have been heavily involved and have had a role in all aspects of the pretrial negotiations in the Williamson case.
Paneak was charged and convicted for the following:
Washington County:
• Two counts of second-degree robbery, for which he was sentenced to 70 months in prison.
• Solicitation to commit second-degree robbery, for which he was sentenced to 120 months in prison.
Linn County:
• Second-degree robbery, with 70 months in prison concurrent to his sentence in Washington County.
Multnomah County:
• First-degree burglary, with 60 months in prison concurrent to his sentence in Washington County.
