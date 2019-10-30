PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter of a 29-year-old in 2012.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said Tracey Lomax, 32, received a 20-year prison sentence Tuesday for causing the death of 29-year-old Kenneth Ray Henry.
On Oct. 4, Lomax pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter and one count of unlawful use of a weapon
On Jan. 28, 2014, a Multnomah County jury found Xabian Riley, 31; Marcellus Allen, 28 and Tracey Lomax guilty of murder.
However, on Dec. 5, 2017, the Oregon Court of Appeals reversed the convictions and sent the cases back to Multnomah County for a new trial, according to the district attorney's office.
During the trial, the state presented evidence to show that the shooting death of Henry occurred around 11:30 p.m. on May 9, 2012 in the 14800 block of Northeast Fremont Street.
Upon arrival, police found Henry dead on the front step to his home. Law enforcement collected three .380 caliber shell casings, one .380 caliber bullet, one 9 mm casing and one fired .22 caliber bullet.
Following the shooting, all three men fled to a nearby apartment and were subsequently arrested by police after a standoff on May 10, 2012. During a search of the apartment, police located a .22 caliber revolver, a 9 mm handgun and a .380 caliber handgun.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined Henry died from nine gunshot wounds from firearms matching the weapons recovered when the three men were arrested.
A jury found Allen guilty of murder and that he "aided and abetted his codefendants in causing the death of Mr. Henry," according to the district attorney's office.
Riley pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon in August and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
