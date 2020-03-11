DA: Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for repeated crimes throughout Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man who committed repeated crimes against people in Portland has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Jason James Johnson, 48, was sentenced Wednesday. He pleaded guilty to charges of third-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office stated that as part of pretrial negotiations and the six-year prison sentence, the state agreed not to pursue additional charges.
Investigators said Johnson threatened a homeowner who refused to give him cans in November 2017; threatened a woman and her husband who refused to give him money in January 2018; Threatened two people after demanding cigarettes and beer at a business in September 2018; Attempted to force his way into a home after demanding $1,000 and erroneously claiming a person had damaged his bike in October 2018.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office communicated regularly with the victims about the pretrial negotiations. They are all in full support and are satisfied with this case resolution, according to the DA’s office.
“Jason James Johnson had a considerable and disproportionate impact on our community,” said Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Kevin Demer, who prosecuted this case. “His criminal history is extensive. Over the years, Mr. Johnson’s conduct has escalated from vandalizing TriMet property, to attacking community members, and tampering with witnesses. He has caused substantial fear and trauma in our community and continues to do so even after being provided resources.”
As part of his sentencing, Johnson will serve three years of post-prison supervision.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
