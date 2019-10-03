WASHINGTON COUNTY OR - (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for child sex abuse.
On Wednesday, Ronald Bruce Jordan was sentenced to ten years in prison. Jordan previously pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree sex abuse.
A Forest Grove police detective began investigating Jordan in February of 2019 after the teenage victim made a disclosure of abuse. She reported that Jordan began sexually abusing her when she was a young child and that the abuse continued for many years in multiple jurisdictions including areas of Washington County, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.
Gresham police arrested Jordan in April of 2019. He admitted to inappropriate touching and told investigators that he allowed improprieties to take place.
In addition to the 10-year prison sentence, Jordan is required to register as a sex offender and is prohibited from having contact with the victim or any minors.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
