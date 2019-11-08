MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to 31 years in prison for sexually abusing a child.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced that Jessie Ezell, 45, received a 31-year prison sentence for repeatedly sexually abusing a girl.
On Aug.30, 2019, a jury convicted Ezell of two counts of first-degree sodomy and four counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
The two sodomy convictions fall under “Jessica’s Law,” which went into effect in 2006 and requires a 25-year mandatory minimum sentence for adults convicted of raping, sodomizing or sexually penetrating a child younger than 12 years old.
This investigation started in February 2017 when the Oregon Department of Human Services received a child abuse tip. The caller expressed welfare concerns about the child victim because she was reportedly being exposed to abuse and neglect. During the investigation, DHS received information that Ezell was using methamphetamine, impairing his judgement and impulse control, likely contributing to the sexual abuse of the victim, according to trial testimony.
The child victim was evaluated at CARES Northwest on two occasions, once in 2017 and again in 2018.
Ezell was arrested on Sept. 21, 2018 after law enforcement located him in Gresham.
Ezell will be on lifetime post-prison supervision and will have to register as a sex offender.
The jury acquitted Ezell on one count of first-degree rape and one count of first-degree sexual abuse.
