GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of Adrian Berg on Friday.
Webster pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter and being a felon in possession of a firearm on Aug 31.
The investigation began when Gresham police responded to Pat Pfeifer Park on Aug. 6 on a report of a shooting, according to the DA.
Officers said they found Berg, 32, suffering from critical injuries and he later died while being transported to the hospital.
The DA said an autopsy determined Berg’s death was a murder.
During the investigation, officers learned that Berg was at the park attending a picnic when Webster showed up. There was a verbal altercation between the two men and Berg asked Webster to leave the park due to the fact that there were children present and he didn't want Webster to disrupt those who had gathered, according to the DA.
Afterward, officers learned Webster obtained a .45 caliber handgun from a nearby parked car, returned to the park and shot Berg multiple times.
Webster ran from the scene and eventually the state and was apprehended by the U.S. Marshall’s Service, according to the DA.
Berg’s mother, Ernastine Rutherford, said her entire family "misses him so much."
Senior Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Brian Davidson said that while at the park Berg was protecting a female from Webster who was being aggressive towards her and others.
The DA said Webster apologized in court to the Berg family and said he was prepared to face the consequences of his actions.
