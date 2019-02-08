PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 60-year-old man was sentenced Thursday in connection to a shooting that was caught on camera last year.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Michael Adams pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted assault with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon following an investigation that began on May 29, 2018.
Officers responded to the report of a shooting at the 82nd Avenue MAX platform, located in the 1500 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue. A victim was located at the scene suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
The district attorney's office said police worked with TriMet to obtain surveillance video which captured the incident.
According to the district attorney's office, the video shows the victim walking on NE 82nd in front of a TriMet bus stop, then Adams is seen walking up behind the victim and confronting him.
During the investigation, detectives learned that Adams was upset with the victim over an unpaid debt.
Officers arrested Adams on Aug. 1 during a traffic stop. A firearm was located on Adams' body during the arrest.
The district attorney's office said Adams told police that he knew he wasn't suppose to have a gun because he's a convicted felon. Adams also told police that he shot the victim "to send a message" and that the shooting was "street justice."
"The law doesn't allow us to take justice into our own hands and shoot people…this was not a self-defense case, and I do think this is an appropriate sentence under the circumstances," Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Karin Immergut said during the sentencing hearing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
"An unpaid debt"- probably a dope deal.
