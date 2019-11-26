WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 32-year-old man was found guilty following a sexual abuse investigation, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.
Seven Stars was found guilty of second-degree sodomy by a Washington County jury on Nov. 19.
The district attorney's office said the investigation began in Dec. 2017 when a young woman called the Medford Police Department and told investigators that Stars was harassing her through social media.
The victim told investigators that Stars sexually assaulted her in a park in Washington County before she moved to Medford and hadn't seen him since then.
According to the district attorney's office, the messages sent to the victim included lewd photos and videos of Stars, as well as taunts regarding the sexual assault.
The district attorney's office said the victim repeatedly told Stars to stop contacting her.
Detectives with the Washington County Sheriff's Office were able to identify the suspect as Stars, formerly known as Lorenzo Eric Gonzalez.
The district attorney's office said that he denied the allegations, claiming that he was not Seven Stars.
However, the deputy district attorney showed the jury the name-change petition that Stars filed, while awaiting trial, to legally change his name from Lorenzo Eric Gonzalez to Seven Stars.
Stars is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 11. He will remain in custody until then.
