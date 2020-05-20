PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man who attacked two women was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Jason Ray Stewart, 37, pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary and coercion in February 2020. He was sentenced Wednesday.
The investigation began Jan. 6, 2019. Court documents state the first victim was attacked while entering her apartment building on the 1500 block of Northwest 14th Avenue after smoking a cigarette.
Stewart followed the woman inside the apartment building, pulled her from her actual apartment unit and then dragged her down the hallway, according to investigators.
A probable cause affidavit states the woman was able to yell for help and another resident tried to break them up. At that point, Stewart stepped back and said, "You know me, this is my wife," according to the affidavit.
As the attack continued, a witness stepped out of his apartment with a baseball bat, and Stewart ran away, according to court documents.
According to the affidavit, after his arrest Stewart made statements to detectives that he knew the victim, but "could not remember her name and said he has lots of exes and can't remember all of their names." He also stated that the two "loved each other and planned to get married."
The woman told police that her attacker was a stranger.
During the investigation, law enforcement learned that Stewart approached a second woman and grabbed her face and neck while she entered the apartment building.
“By pleading guilty, Stewart admitted that he unlawfully entered or unlawfully remained in the victim’s residence with the intent to commit the crime of sexual abuse; that he intentionally and substantially interfered with the victim’s personal liberty by moving her from one place to another; and that he – with the threat of physical violence – compelled and induced the other female victim into engaging in conduct for which she had a legal right to abstain,” according to the district attorney’s office.
The district attorney’s office reported that both victims were fully informed about pretrial negotiations in this case.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
