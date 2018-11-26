PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man is facing manslaughter and DUII charges after allegedly hitting a pedestrian earlier this year in southeast Portland.
William Craig Leptich, 65, hit Darnell Jolly near the intersection of Southeast 146th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street in October, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Jolly suffered life-threatening injuries and later died, the attorney’s office says.
Leptich appeared in court on Monday and faces one count of manslaughter in the second degree, one count of reckless driving and two counts of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
An indictment filed on Nov. 21 alleges Leptich was under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. Leptich is scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 7, 2019.
