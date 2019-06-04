WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man who sexually abused children in Sherwood and Forest Grove has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.
Aaron John Goodrich, 42, pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree rape and sexual abuse in Washington County last month.
Investigators said an 11-year-old girl told a friend she was abused by Goodrich in 2010. That friend told her mother, who contacted authorities.
The district attorney’s office said the victim then denied the abuse and the case was closed at that time. However, investigators said the abuse continued for at least two more years in Sherwood.
Investigators said Goodrich then began abusing a second young girl known to him. That victim disclosed the abuse and police were notified in October 2018.
Goodrich had been living in Forest Grove during the abuse of the second victim, according to the district attorney’s office.
Police said Goodrich admitted to the abuse at the time of his arrest in Forest Grove.
Detectives in Forest Grove and Sherwood worked together to locate the first victim, who is now an adult and now admits the abuse did occur. The woman agreed to aid in the prosecution of Goodrich.
Along with 25 years in prison, Goodrich must register as a sex offender.
