PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man who stole an iPhone from a seller in southeast Portland last year has been sentenced to more than five years in prison, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
Darris Evans, 20, was arrested on March 24, 2019, following a robbery investigation.
The district attorney's office said the investigation began when the victim arranged to sell her iPhone to Evans using an online marketplace.
The victim, along with her brother and father, met Evans in the area of Southeast 139th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard.
The district attorney's office said Evans asked to see the phone to confirm that it worked. When the victim's brother handed it over, Evans took the phone and ran away without paying for it.
The victim's brother started to chase Evans, who then pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the victim's brother, according to the district attorney's office.
The district attorney's office said Evans entered a nearby residence, removed his clothing and put the gun inside the oven before leaving the home.
Officers arrived to the scene and contacted Evans. The victim's brother identified Evans as the suspect.
According to the district attorney's office, Evans did not live at the residence that he entered, but was affiliated at the house.
Evans was convicted of second-degree robbery with a firearm and sentenced to a 70-month prison sentence. The district attorney's office said he will have to serve a minimum of 60 months.
Evans will be on three years of post-prison supervision after being released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
