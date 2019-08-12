PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man accused in court documents of punching three other men and yelling at them to go back to their country is facing charges under Oregon’s new bias crime law.
Robert W. Oden, 58, is charged with one count of bias crime in the first degree, one count of felony assault in the fourth degree, two counts of harassment and two counts of bias crime in the second degree, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says.
The attorney’s office citing court documents says the incident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday morning at CC Slaughters Nightclub and Lounge in in Portland’s Old Town Chinatown neighborhood.
According to court documents, the three victims and a witness, all of whom are Latino, were walking on the sidewalk away from CC Slaughters when Oden, who had been sitting in an alcove of a nearby building, got up and stared yelling at them.
Oden used homophobic language towards the group and then started punching them, hitting three on the face, according to court documents, which state one of the victims had a swollen and bloodied lip.
As the three victims and the witness escaped the scene, Oden yelled, "go back to your country,” court documents allege. Employees from CC Slaughters called police and Oden as he was being taken into custody continued to use racial and homophobic language and threatened continued assaults, according to court documents.
This is the first time the new bias crime law has been charged in Multnomah County, and it is believed to be the first time the crime has been issued statewide, the attorney’s office says.
