PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 28-year-old man was sentenced to almost 18 years in prison for the death of another man five years ago, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney.
The district attorney's office announced the sentence for Cortez Wade on Friday morning. Wade is already been serving a 32-month federal prison sentence.
For his Multnomah County conviction for D’Andre Dickerson's death, the court imposed a 15-year prison sentence that started on March 9, 2020. Both sentences combined will total nearly 18 years of prison time for Wade.
“They say time heals all wounds. I’m convinced that was said by someone whose child wasn’t gunned down, executed and left lifeless, laying in his own blood in the street. In the rain and in the cold; with nobody there to help him – nobody there to try to save his life. It’s been 1,791 days you snatched the very life, the very breath of my only son, my only child from me, from his son and from his friends and family,” Keonna Jackson, Dickson’s mother said in an impact statement.
On April 14, 2015, Portland police had responded to a shooting in the 6800 block of Northeast Claremont Avenue. When they arrived, they found Dickerson, a Settle resident, with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Forensic Evidence Division collected sixteen 9 mm shell casings at the scene of the crime. A forensic investigation indicated that two different guns were used.
On March 4, 2020, Wade pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter with a gun and one count of criminal conspiracy to commit murder with a firearm.
Wade’s co-defendant, Gary Lonell Black, 33, is also pending trial.
No additional information was provided by the district attorney's office.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
