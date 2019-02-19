MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two people are facing multiple charges after they allegedly used stolen identities and cloned credit cards to rent hotels room across Multnomah County, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
The district attorney's office said Anthony Wyatt Wingert, 23, and Shay Wright-Mack, 32, were arrested on Feb. 5.
An indictment filed on Feb. 13 charges Wingert and Wright-Mack with four counts of first-degree burglary, four counts of identity theft, four counts of aggravated identity theft, three counts of first-degree forgery, and criminal possession of forgery device.
Wingert is facing additional counts of identity theft and aggravated identity theft. Wright-Mack is also facing an additional count of aggravated identity theft.
The charges stem from an investigation that began in the fall of 2018 when officers responded to a hotel in the 300 block of Southwest Pine Street and learned that a fraudulent credit card was used to rent a room.
According to court documents, investigators also learned that three other hotels in Multnomah County had reported rooms were rented with a fraudulent credit card and/or fraudulent identities.
Court documents state that when officers searched the rented hotel rooms, they found multiple documents with other names than Wingert and Wright-Mack.
Officers also located plastic sleeves, embossing powder, a stamp to place the name of "Shay Mack" on credit card stock, counterfeit checks, counterfeit Oregon driver's license with Wright-Mack's photo, a printer, a laptop, power tools, a label maker, and other items used to commit identity theft, according to court documents.
Court documents state that officers also found two ledgers that contained more than 20 credit card numbers and more than 20 identity theft profiles.
More than 20 credit cards were also recovered. Those credit cards had been re-coded, according to court documents.
The district attorney's office said Wingert and Wright-Mack's next court date is scheduled for March 29.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
