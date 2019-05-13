DA: Married couple accused of $100K worth of Oregon food stamp fraud

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A married couple is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from the Oregon Department of Human Services by committing food stamp fraud, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Dave Riker, 29, and Rebecca Riker, 26, were indicted Monday on charges including unlawfully using a food stamp benefit or food commodity, first-degree aggravated theft and unsworn falsification.
The indictment alleges the Rikers obtained and attempted to obtain food stamp benefits, even though they were not entitled to them.
It is also alleged they illegally obtained public assistance and medical benefits through the Employment-Related Day Care program and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
While applying for benefits, investigators said the Rikers both “unlawfully and knowingly made multiple false written statements to public servants,” according to the indictment.
Investigators said the state paid out more than $100,000 to the Rikers as a result of their illegal acts.
According to the Oregon Department of Human Services, the Employment-Related Day Care program helps eligible low-income families pay for child care while they are working. ERDC is a subsidy program, meaning eligible families still pay part of the child care cost. The program works with providers and other child care partners across the state to help families find and keep good child care, improve the availability of quality child care in Oregon, and to develop resources for parents and child care providers.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program offers food benefits to eligible, low-income individuals and families.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.