GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Two men who were caught on camera stealing heavy machinery from a church construction site in Gresham received probation after changing their pleas on Wednesday, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
Gabriel Deere and Michael Schroeder appeared in court Wednesday and pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree theft.
The district attorney's office said Deere and Schroeder were both placed on two years of formal probation. Both men will also pay $13,214, split evenly, in restitution and have to do 60 hours of community service.
In Oct. 2019, Deere and Schroeder were caught on surveillance cameras stealing about $80,000 worth of construction equipment from a church property in the 1200 block of Northeast Kelly Avenue.
When questioned about the theft, Deere initially told investigators he had been approached by a stranger to help move equipment from a construction site, but the stranger eventually took off, so he “freaked out” and dumped the machinery in Estacada, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states Deere then changed his story and said he stole the equipment with his brother-in-law, Schroeder, to use on a project at Schroeder’s house.
After working on the project, Deere said he got scared and dumped the equipment, according to court documents.
Police said they followed Deere’s directions and found the stolen skid steer.
Detectives received another tip that the other piece of equipment was left at a home in Woodburn. The homeowner said Schroeder dropped it off the night before without explanation, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states it was confirmed to be the mini-excavator, which was found on a trailer connected to Schroeder’s pickup.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
