HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A man was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison after he plead guilty to sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl last year, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office says.
David Allan Detgen pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree sex abuse on Jan. 18.
Law enforcement started investigating Detgen in March 2018 after the girl told staff members at her school that she had been inappropriately touched by her mother’s live-in boyfriend.
Washington County detectives working with a school counselor, the Oregon Department of Humans Services and CARES Northwest determined that Detgen sexually assaulted the girl on several occasions.
Investigators say Detgen was previously arrested in Florida for child abuse-related crimes, but those charges were eventually dropped. Investigators do not believe there are any other victims.
Detgen on Jan. 18 was sentenced to 200 months in prison.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
