MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man who committed sex crimes against two kids was sentenced to 16 years in prison Friday, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Zachary Thomas Turner, 24, will also have registers as a sex offender after pleading guilty last year to charges including rape, sodomy and sexual abuse.
The attorney’s office says the crimes occurred while Turner was babysitting two young girls.
The attorney’s office says Turner by pleading guilty admitted that in Multnomah County between March 2009 and March 2015 he raped and engaged in deviate sexual intercourse one of the girls.
The attorney’s office says he also admitted to knowingly subjecting the second girl to unwanted touching and attempting to engage in deviate sexual intercourse with her, too.
Turner is not related to either girl.
In court Friday, Turner apologized to the girls and said he took advantage of his role as their babysitter.
A family member of the girls spoke about the lasting trauma both will endure as a result of the abuse.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
