MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Multnomah County man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing two children.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Jonathan Paul Rogers, 34, was convicted of first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, and first-degree attempted unlawful sexual penetration.
The investigation began in Dec. 2018 when a Portland police officer gave a sexual harassment presentation to students at a local school, according to court documents.
Documents reveal a student told the officer that a person she knows had repeatedly touched her in a sexually explicit manner over multiple years. The officer reported the allegation to the Oregon Department of Human Services and the Multnomah County Child Abuse Team.
During the investigation, law enforcement identified a second victim, court documents say.
Court documents state that Rogers admitted to abusing both children when questioned by police.
In a victim’s impact statement addressed to the court, the victims’ mother said:
“It is hard to fully describe the impact this has had on all our lives. The girls suffer long-term psychological effects and will require years of help to just learn to be okay. They have spent the past 15 months in constant fear that somehow he would come back. Despite all reassurances that such a thing will not happen. No child should live with such a worry. No child should be put through what they…have gone through. This nightmare lives with them every day. No amount of prison time will be enough to give them back the years they suffered at Jon’s hands.”
