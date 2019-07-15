PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A murder suspect is accused of strangling a woman at a southeast Portland care facility, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Roger Justice Jones, 57, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Friday. He is accused of killing 46-year-old Huven Cao in May.
The investigation began when employees of a care facility found Cao unresponsive in her room.
Employees called 911 and Cao was pronounced dead at the scene, according to court documents.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined Cao died of asphyxia due to manual strangulation and her death was ruled the result of homicidal violence.
Investigators said video showed a person, later identified as Jones, entering and leaving Cao’s room, according to court documents.
Court documents state the video showed Jones enter the room on two separate occasions. Jones was also a resident of the same care facility, according to the district attorney's office.
Law enforcement contacted Jones on Friday and he admitted to choking Cao, according to a probable cause affidavit.
A motive was not revealed and the case remains under investigation.
Court documents state Jones has a long criminal history, including convictions for five felony crimes, two misdemeanors and five probation or parole violations. He was found guilty except for insanity on charges of burglary and abuse of a corpse in 1998, according to court documents.
