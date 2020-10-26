DA: Murder suspect facing charges for NE Portland shootings in August and October

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A murder suspect is facing charges in connection with two separate shootings at the same location in northeast Portland, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Quentin Pernell Blackmon, 30, was initially booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Oct. 2 for a parole violation, according to the jail’s website.
On Monday, District Attorney Mike Schmidt accounted additional charges against Blackmon.
Blackmon is facing charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm for a deadly shooting in northeast Portland Oct. 1.
In that case, officers responded to Northeast 111th and Sandy Boulevard at 5:30 a.m. and found Michael Epps Junior, 38, dead at the scene. The medical examiner ruled Epps’ death a homicide and the cause was a gunshot wound.
During the investigation, detectives connected Blackmon with a separate shooting on Aug. 24 at the same location in northeast Portland.
In that case, Blackmon is charged with second-degree attempted murder with a firearm, attempted first-degree assault with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Another deadly shooting occurred the night of Oct. 1 at the same location at Northeast 111th Avenue and Sandy Boulevard. Jimmy “Jamie” Lee Melton, 52, was killed and another person was injured in that shooting.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office stated Monday that it was “unable to say” whether the two deadly shootings on the same day at the same location were related. No charges have been filed in connection with the second shooting that killed Melton.
Anyone with information on any of the three shootings is asked to call Portland Police Bureau Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033, Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or Detective Joseph Corona at 503-823-0508.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.