PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A murder suspect is now facing more charges in connection with a second deadly shooting that occurred last year, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
The district attorney's office said Quentin Pernell Blackmon, 30, has now been charged with two murders and the attempted murder of a third person.
Blackmon was indicted on Tuesday for first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the death of 66-year-old Thomas Hammond.
The district attorney's office said it is alleged that Blackmon used a firearm to carjack Hammond in the 4300 block of Northeast 90th Avenue on Aug. 20, 2020. During the course of the robbery, Blackmon shot and killed Hammon, according to the district attorney's office.
Blackmon is also facing charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm for the deadly shooting of Michael Epps Jr. in northeast Portland on Oct. 1.
Police arrested Blackmon on Oct. 2 on a probation violation while detectives were investigating Epps' death.
During the investigation, detectives connected Blackmon to a separate shooting on Aug. 24 at the same location in northeast Portland.
In that case, Blackmon is charged with second-degree attempted murder with a firearm, attempted first-degree assault with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
No additional details have been released by the district attorney's office at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.