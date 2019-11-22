PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An Oregon man is accused of communicating with girls in seven states and compelling each of them to send him sexually explicit images, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
A 90-count indictment was filed against 58-year-old David Cohron. He is facing charges of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, luring a minor, online sexual corruption of a child, attempted coercion and encouraging child sexual abuse.
Investigators said Cohron communicated with seven different girls in seven different states and solicited self-produced sexually explicit images and videos.
In each case, investigators said the victims told Cohron their true age, making it clear they were minors.
It is alleged that Cohron represented himself with a username of "Perry Williams,” according to the district attorney’s office, and used flattery, manipulation, begging, dares, insults and threats of violence to get the victims to provide him with sexually explicit material.
In April, law enforcement in North Carolina reached out to the Portland Police Bureau about their investigation, which led to Cohron being identified as the suspect.
Cohron was previously arrested in Riverside County, California, and was extradited back to Oregon and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Thursday.
