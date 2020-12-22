MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Grand Jury in Marion County ruled three Oregon State Troopers and a Linn County Sheriff's deputy were justified in the shooting death of an armed robbery suspect after a pursuit along Highway 22.
Brad Tyler Masters, 27, was shot and killed by law enforcement on Dec. 8.
The Marion County District Attorney's Office said Masters was accused of robbing a Dutch Bros and Domino's pizza in Bend at gunpoint before he stole a car from one of the pizza shop employees.
Deschutes County deputies pursued the suspect west on Highway 22 but terminated the pursuit on the eastern side of Santiam Pass. They sent out a "Be on the Look Out" (BOLO) to alert nearby law enforcement.
Linn County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Rathelegurche heard the BOLO while he was patrolling the area between Mill City and Lyons. According to the DA's office, he set up a spike strip on a strategic curved road and waited for Masters to drive towards his location.
Deputy Rathelegurche was able to spike tires on Master's car, but in doing this, he also flattened the tires of a Marion County Sheriff's deputy's vehicle that was following him. That deputy wasn't injured, and Deputy Rathelegurche took over the pursuit.
Oregon State Patrol Troopers Caleb Yoder, Joseph Sousa and Michael Lacob also heard the BOLO call and waited for Masters in the Big Cliff Dam area. The Troopers coordinated their response and deployed another spike strip, which Masters drove over again. He continued to drive several more miles on the vehicle's rims, which caused him to slow down significantly.
The DA's office said all four law enforcement pursued the suspect's vehicle in a diamond pattern around his car and ordered him to stop.
Masters eventually stopped in Gates and got out of his vehicle, walked to the center of the highway and ignored law enforcement's commands to "put your hands up!" according to the DA's office. He instead raised both hands in a shooter stance towards the officers and "then bladed his body," dropping one arm while firing at the officers.
Law enforcement returned fire and shot a combined 16 rounds at Masters. He was struck three times and was pronounced dead at the scene. None of the officers were injured.
Salem police later determined that the gun had used a BB pellet gun.
An autopsy by the state examiner's office determined Masters had died from a gunshot wound to the head. A toxicology report found he had amphetamines and cocaine in his system.
The Grand Jury in Marion County unanimously found that law enforcement was justified in using deadly force based on the following:
- Brad Tyler Masters had committed and attempted to commit felonies involving the use or threatened use of physical force against a person;
- Deadly physical force was necessary to defend a peace officer or another person from the use or threatened imminent use of deadly physical force;
- Brad Tyler Masters had committed felonies or attempted to commit felonies, and under the totality of the circumstances existing at the time and place, the use of such force was justified, and;
- The officer's life or personal safety was endangered in the particular circumstances involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.