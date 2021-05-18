MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The owners of Woofin Palooza LLC in northeast Portland have been charged with more than 150 counts of animal neglect following an investigation, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.

The district attorney's office says Tori Head and Samantha Miller have both been charged with 157 counts of second-degree animal neglect, 13 counts of identity theft, and 15 counts of second-degree forgery.

An investigation began in Aug. 2020 when Multnomah County Animal Services (MCAS) received complaints about the conditions at Woofin Palooza, which is a training, boarding, rescue and daycare for pets located in the 2300 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue.

The district attorney's office, citing court documents, says MCAS conducted a boarding facility inspection on Aug. 1. The investigating officer noted it appeared Woofin Palooza was getting overwhelmed with all the animals in their possession, based on conditions seen inside the business.

On Aug. 11, MCAS, along with the Portland Police Bureau and the district attorney's office, executed a search warrant at the business and seized 52 dogs and 65 cats from the property.

The district attorney's office said a veterinarian who accompanied the search warrant team reported the following:

Cats were “housed in kennels or spaces that [were] not appropriate in size or number to provide adequate space.”

While the dog kennels “allowed for dogs to stand, turn around and lay down,” several “contained too many dogs for the space allotted and no kennels were double sided to allow dogs to eliminate away from their bedding or food.”

Both cats and dogs were “inappropriately housed as naïve animals (those with immature immune systems, including nursing puppies/kittens, young dogs/cats)” in “close or direct contact with adult animals of varying ages/sizes.” This risks the spread of multiple infectious diseases and unwanted pregnancies.

Cats and dogs were “inappropriately housed in the same location leading to stress, increasing the chances of immune system suppression which will contribute to the spread of infectious disease.”

The facility was “unkempt with feces and urine on the floors of animal enclosures, litter throughout the kennels and flooring, and storage of dirty kennels on top of currently occupied kennels.” Occupied and soiled kennels stacked on top of other kennels “allows for urine and feces to run from one kennel into another, which can lead to the spread of pathogens.”

During the investigation, detectives learned that the "documentation of vaccination that was given out with many adopted animals was fraudulent bearing the name and/or signature of various veterinarians," according to the district attorney's office.

The district attorney's office says many of the animals in custody of Woofin Palooza contract illnesses and diseases, which resulted in health complications leading to death.