PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man who has worked as a babysitter in the Portland area and is accused of child sex abuse is now facing more charges.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said a new indictment filed on Wednesday charges Stacy Lee Curtiss with five counts of first-degree sex abuse, seven counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, three counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, and 22 counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.
According to court documents, Curtiss abused a child under the age of 12 between the years of 2014 and 2019. Court documents also allege that Curtiss "unlawfully and knowingly compelled the child to engage in sexually explicit conduct that was recorded."
The district attorney's office said investigators learned that Curtiss was the victim's babysitter at the time of the abuse.
The victim and Curtiss are not related.
In January, Curtiss was indicted on 10 counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, 14 counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, and one count of encouraging the sexual assault of an animal.
According to court documents filed in January, Curtiss said he worked as a nanny until May 2018, and "was a nanny for many, many years."
Investigators believe that he may have been the babysitter of other children in Multnomah County.
Curtiss' next court date is scheduled for June 4.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
