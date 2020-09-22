PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man who worked as a babysitter in the Portland area has been sentenced for committing crimes including sex abuse involving a child, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.
Stacy Curtiss, now 34, was sentenced to 300 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to first-degree sodomy, using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, encouraging the sexual abuse of an animal, and two counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.
Curtiss’ victim was under the age of 12, the district attorney’s office said, and the victim was abused multiple times. According to court documents, Curtiss abused the child between 2014 and 2019.
The district attorney's office said investigators learned that Curtiss was the victim's babysitter at the time of the abuse. The victim and Curtiss are not related.
Curtiss also possessed and duplicated multiple visual recordings of sexually explicit conduct involving a child. He also possessed a visual recording of a person engaged in sexual conduct with an animal.
“It is heart wrenching to recount the explicit abuse and trauma Stacy Curtiss inflicted upon a child,” said Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney BJ Park, who prosecuted this case. “These heinous acts against children can result in devastating and lifelong trauma. Our office continues to help survivors of sexual abuse so they are empowered to step out from the shadow of abuse and trauma.”
The district attorney’s office thanked Portland Police Bureau Detective Jennifer Musser and Detective Nathan Tobey for their dedicated efforts investigating this case and District Attorney Victim Advocate Malia Bruni for the support and advocacy she provided to the victim and her family throughout the case.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.